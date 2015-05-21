NEW YORK May 21 U.S. Treasuries prices added to earlier gains on Thursday as data showing a surprise April drop in domestic home resales and an unexpected slowing in U.S. Mid-Atlantic business growth raised worries about the U.S. economy.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were last 11/32 higher in price for a yield of 2.209 percent, down 4 basis points from late on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)