BRIEF-Tangelo negotiating extension of obligation to lender
* Negotiating extension of its principal repayment obligations to its lender, third eye capital corporation to come due on March 31
NEW YORK May 21 U.S. Treasuries prices added to earlier gains on Thursday as data showing a surprise April drop in domestic home resales and an unexpected slowing in U.S. Mid-Atlantic business growth raised worries about the U.S. economy.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were last 11/32 higher in price for a yield of 2.209 percent, down 4 basis points from late on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Negotiating extension of its principal repayment obligations to its lender, third eye capital corporation to come due on March 31
* Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption