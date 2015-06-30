NEW YORK, June 30 Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries yields rose to session highs in early U.S. trading on Tuesday as U.S. stock index futures rose on hopes of a last-minute debt deal for Greece, with the cash-strapped nation poised to miss a debt repayment to the International Monetary Fund.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields were last 2.362 percent, up 3 basis points from late on Monday, while the 30-year yield was up 3 basis points to 3.124 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)