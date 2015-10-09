NEW YORK, Oct 9 U.S. Treasuries prices erased earlier losses and briefly turned higher on Friday as Wall Street stocks pared gains, reviving some safehaven demand for U.S. government debt. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were last little changed in price to yield 2.108 percent, while the 30-year bond was up 6/32 in price with a yield of 2.934 percent, down 1 basis point from late on Thursday. Earlier, 10-year and 30-year yields rose to their highs in about two weeks at 2.138 percent and 2.970 percent, respectively. (Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)