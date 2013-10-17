NEW YORK Oct 17 Interest rates on
ultra-short-term U.S. government debt fell sharply on Thursday
after Washington approved a last-minute deal to increase the
debt ceiling in a bid to avert a default which traders feared
would have damaged the global economy.
The government was expected to exhaust its $16.7 trillion
statutory borrowing limit on Thursday, raising the risk it would
not meet benefit payments and debt obligations in coming days.
Fears that the Treasury Department might delay paying debt
holders led some large money market funds to shed holdings of
Treasury bills that mature in the second half of October into
the first half of November, which were seen as most vulnerable
if the government could not increase its borrowing capacity in
time.
The unease in holding these T-bills catapulted their
interest rates to levels not seen in five years. Their yields
were briefly double the yields on two-year Treasury notes
.
In early trading on Thursday, some confidence returned to
the T-bill sector. The rates on the October and November issues
fell as much as 20 basis points to their lowest since the end of
September.
The interest rate on the T-bill issue due Nov. 14
last traded at 0.020 percent, down 13 basis points from late on
Wednesday. It hit a low of 0.125 percent earlier.