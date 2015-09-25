NEW YORK, Sept 25 The yield on U.S. two-year
Treasuries notes rose its highest in a week on Friday after
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said late Thursday she
expects the U.S. central bank to begin raising interest rates by
year-end.
Yellen said the Fed will end its near-zero interest rate
policy later this year as long as domestic inflation remains
stable and employment improves further.
Two-year Treasuries yield was up near 4 basis
points in early U.S. trading at 0.719 percent, while the 30-year
bond fell more than 1 point in price for a yield of
2.967 percent, up 6 basis points from late on Thursday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)