LONDON, June 5 It isn't supposed to be like this. Holders of German government bonds, among the world's safest financial assets, have seen their investments plunge in value this week as ECB President Mario Draghi added fuel to the recent explosion of volatility.

Weekly losses for Bunds have been the biggest since the euro's inception, with the benchmark 10-year yield soaring towards 1 percent, the highest this year, following Draghi's Wednesday news conference. Earlier this week, the yield was below 0.5 percent while in mid-April it was just 0.05 percent.

"We should get used to periods of higher volatility," Draghi said following the European Central Bank's latest policy meeting. "At very low levels of interest rates, asset prices tend to show higher volatility."

Investors didn't need further encouragement to sell. The surge on Wednesday marked the biggest two-day rise in yields and fall in price since 1998, before the euro's launch.

That is the sort of volatility investors in Chinese stocks, for example, have been exposed to this week and might have expected -- but not Bund buyers.

Although there is little doubt they will get their nominal cash investment back from triple-A-rated Germany, they won't have bargained for this kind of volatility.

What's more, while the ECB's asset purchase plan effectively puts a permanent bid under euro zone government bonds, if it succeeds in getting inflation back to target, it will mean years of real return losses for 10-year debt yielding under 1 percent. The ECB targets inflation of just under 2 percent.

"It has caused P&L (profit and loss account) losses for some investors, who might want to reconsider these decisions," said Andrew Wilson, chief executive for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

"It's a repricing of the core European bond market, which had probably priced in too high a probability of too-anemic a growth and inflation outlook."

According to a "close to close" volatility index compiled by Thomson Reuters, volatility in cash Bunds is about seven times its levels of last year and greater even than at the height of the euro zone debt crisis in 2012. In late April it spiked to more than 10 times what was normal in previous years -- the index is now over 200, up from levels around 20 last year.

This matters because volatility on that scale means investors with a low risk threshold, like many mutual funds, will be prevented by their mandates from buying these bonds.

Because volatility broadly reflects risk sentiment, erratic trading in assets seen as safe -- like the Swiss franc, whose volatility soared to record levels after its cap to the euro was dumped in January -- can send confusing signals across markets.

RISK MODELS

Ripples from this week's tumble in Bunds -- the widely watched 10-year future shed almost 3 percent of its value, the biggest weekly loss since the euro's inception in 1999 -- spread across the fixed income universe.

The Markit iTraxx Europe Crossover index, a key measure of default risk across the most traded debt of low-rated firms, rose to 297 basis points, the highest since February.

The picture was more mixed in sovereign bonds, with the risk premium paid to own Spanish 10-year bonds over German bonds narrowing to 120 basis points on Thursday from 144 at the start of the week and the Italy-Germany spread shrinking too.

As long as investors perceive the volatility in German bonds to be a consequence of fading deflation fears and a recovering economy, then spreads are unlikely to widen dramatically.

The ECB is a long way, perhaps several years, from raising its near-zero interest rates, which have kept yields pinned at record low levels -- despite the surge, Germany's 10-year borrowing costs are still below 1 percent.

But at the same time, policymakers and a growing number of investors are eyeing the point at which policy might return to something resembling normality.

"As volatility moved lower over the past couple of years and correlations to equities increased, investors' risk models encouraged greater 'hidden' risk taking," said Daniel Loughney, portfolio manager at AllianceBernstein, which has $250 billion of fixed income assets under management.

"This made market participants more exposed to spikes in volatility, so their risk models will now be normalizing."

But it will be a bumpy ride. Post-crisis regulation means traditional market makers have had to reduce the amount of bonds they can hold on their books as inventory, making it harder for the market to absorb flows and smooth out price changes.

Similar changes have been seen in U.S. corporate and credit markets since 2005, when about 5 percent of some $9 trillion of assets were held in dealers' inventories compared with less than 1 percent of around $12 trillion now. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Catherine Evans)