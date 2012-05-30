UPDATE 1-Fed aims to hike rates, based on more growth and fiscal stimulus -Dudley
* Eventually shedding bonds could 'stretch out' rate hikes (Adds comments on balance sheet)
LONDON May 30 German government bond yields hit new lows along most of the curve on Wednesday, while Spanish and Italian bond yields rose ahead of a bond sale by Italy and with worries about Spain's banks intensifying.
German 10-year yields hit fresh lows of 1.34 percent, while futures rallied to 144.62 before retreating slightly to stand 26 ticks higher on the day at 144.56.
Five- and 30-year yields also hit record lows .
Italian 10-year government bonds yields nudged above 6 percent for the first time since mid-May ahead of an auction of 5- and 10-year bonds, while equivalent Spanish yields rose 7 basis points to 6.55 percent.
"There's no good news for the periphery out there, we're just waiting for the next bad headline out of Spain. Some of this looks like a pre-auction play," a trader said.
Shorter-dated paper in both countries unperformed, a typical sign of stress in financial markets. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan and William James; Editing by Marius Zaharia)
NEW YORK, Feb 15 The Federal Reserve aims to raise U.S. interest rates in the months ahead if the economy continues to grow a bit above its trend and if, as expected, fiscal policies provide stimulus, an influential Fed policymaker said on Wednesday.
* OSI Systems announces pricing of upsized $250 million convertible senior notes due 2022