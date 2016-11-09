LONDON Nov 9 The U.S. yield curve, the
difference between short-dated two-year Treasury yields and
longer-dated 10-year yields, moved to its widest in six months
on Wednesday as financial markets reacted to Republican
candidate Donald Trump winning the U.S. presidential election.
The gap widened to 104 basis points, a level not seen since
May, as investors repriced their expectations of
higher U.S. interest rates and shorter-dated yields following
Trump's stunning victory.
Investors are now less certain that the Federal Reserve will
raise rates next month and that yields in the short term will
rise. Trump's fiscal policies are seen increasing the country's
deficit, and so raising the cost of longer-term borrowing.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Nigel Stephenson)