LONDON Nov 9 The U.S. yield curve, the difference between short-dated two-year Treasury yields and longer-dated 10-year yields, moved to its widest in six months on Wednesday as financial markets reacted to Republican candidate Donald Trump winning the U.S. presidential election.

The gap widened to 104 basis points, a level not seen since May, as investors repriced their expectations of higher U.S. interest rates and shorter-dated yields following Trump's stunning victory.

Investors are now less certain that the Federal Reserve will raise rates next month and that yields in the short term will rise. Trump's fiscal policies are seen increasing the country's deficit, and so raising the cost of longer-term borrowing. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Nigel Stephenson)