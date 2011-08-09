BRIEF-Bioptix Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $20 million - SEC filing
* Bioptix Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $20 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Aug 9 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP rose over 1 percent in early Tuesday trade, recovering from its worst drop since the 2008 financial crisis, as investors snapped up shares at their cheapest levels in over two years. (Reporting by Brad Haynes, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.36 excluding items
* ConocoPhillips says wholly owned unit, Burlington Resources Inc, received arbitration award of $380 million from International Arbitration Tribunal