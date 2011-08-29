Options exchange operator CBOE's profit falls on higher costs
Feb 6 CBOE Holdings Inc, the operator of the largest U.S. options exchange, reported a 10.8 percent fall in quarterly profit, hit by higher costs.
SAO PAULO Aug 29 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP rose over 2 percent on Monday, tracking global equities higher on data showing a rebound in U.S. consumer spending and speculation about further monetary stimulus from the U.S. Fed.
* Antero Midstream Partners LP - files for potential offering of up to 5 million common units representing limited partner interests Source text:(http://bit.ly/2kkmYmR) Further company coverage:
* Occidental Petroleum replaces nearly 190 percent of 2016 production