BRIEF-Urban Outfitters reports Q4 sales of $1.03 bln
* Qtrly comparable retail segment net sales, which include comparable direct-to-consumer channel, were flat
SAO PAULO Aug 31 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP closed 2 percent higher on Wednesday, lifted by expectations of fresh stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the end to a cycle of interest rate hikes by the Brazilian central bank later on Wednesday. [ID:nL5E7JV0LE] [ID:nN1E77U0G8] (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)
* Qtrly comparable retail segment net sales, which include comparable direct-to-consumer channel, were flat
* Westport and Volvo car expand V90 bi-fuel into Belgium and Luxembourg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Jive Software Inc says short-term billings were $65.5 million for Q4, an increase of 9% year-over-year