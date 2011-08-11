BRIEF-Singapore Airlines agrees to place $13.8 bln order with Boeing
* agreed to place firm orders with Boeing for 20 777-9s and 19 787-10s, for additional growth and fleet modernisation through next decade
SAO PAULO Aug 11 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP jumped near mid-day on Thursday as investors scooped up stocks that have seen volatile trading this week. Equities also gained abroad, including key U.S. indexes.
The Bovespa stock index rose 2.12 percent to 52,483.82. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* agreed to place firm orders with Boeing for 20 777-9s and 19 787-10s, for additional growth and fleet modernisation through next decade
DUBAI, Feb 9 Bahrain-based Investcorp is responding to the election of U.S. President Donald Trump and Brexit by seeking investments in U.S. business services and British real estate, the private equity firm's Co-Chief Executive Rishi Kapoor said.
* NASA space launch system: MT Aerospace, member of OHB Group, awarded further contracts by Boeing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)