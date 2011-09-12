BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Sept 12 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP slumped in early trading on Monday as euro zone debt fears dragged on riskier assets around the world, including equities.
The Bovespa sank 2.05 percent to 54,634.35 in the morning.
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez)
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: