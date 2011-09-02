BRIEF-Shire Plc responds to U.S. Federal Trade Commission civil action
SAO PAULO, Sept 2 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP fell 2 percent on Friday, weighed down by data showing local economic growth slowed in the second quarter and U.S. job growth ground to a halt in August.
For stories see [ID:nN1E7810AQ] and [ID:nOAT004865]. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by James Dalgleish)
Feb 7 Deutsche Bank AG's investment banking chief Jeffrey Urwin is in talks to leave the role, and the bank is in discussions to name finance chief Marcus Schenck to run the unit, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Feb 7 Bank of America Corp will open 50 to 60 new branches over the next year, Dean Athanasia, co-head of its consumer banking unit, said during a question and answer session on Tuesday at a conference hosted by Credit Suisse.