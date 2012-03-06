BRIEF-CIGNA AND HEALTHCARE PARTNERS FORM ALLIANCE TO DELIVER HEALTH PLANS IN LOS ANGELES
* CO AND HEALTHCARE PARTNERS FORM ALLIANCE TO DELIVER HEALTH PLANS IN LOS ANGELES
SAO PAULO, March 6 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 2 percent on Tuesday, tracking international markets lower as data showed the euro zone's economy contracted in the fourth quarter, adding to concerns that global economic growth may be faltering.
At 11:33 a.m. (14:33GMT), the Bovespa was down 2.16 percent to 65,520.90. (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* CO AND HEALTHCARE PARTNERS FORM ALLIANCE TO DELIVER HEALTH PLANS IN LOS ANGELES
* TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees free cash flow of about $2.8 billion in 2018- CAGNY conference