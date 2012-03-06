SAO PAULO, March 6 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 2 percent on Tuesday, tracking international markets lower as data showed the euro zone's economy contracted in the fourth quarter, adding to concerns that global economic growth may be faltering.

At 11:33 a.m. (14:33GMT), the Bovespa was down 2.16 percent to 65,520.90. (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by James Dalgleish)