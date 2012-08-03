BRIEF-PG&E CREATES NEW CALIFORNIA EXTERNAL AFFAIRS ORGANIZATION
* PG&E CREATES NEW CALIFORNIA EXTERNAL AFFAIRS ORGANIZATION AS PART OF BROADER REALIGNMENT OF THE COMPANY'S STRATEGY, POLICY AND OUTREACH EFFORTS
SAO PAULO Aug 3 Brazilian stocks gained over 2 percent early on Friday after data showed employers in the United States hired more workers than expected in July.
The data boosted hope that a recovery in the world's largest economy is gaining steam and helped feed demand for riskier assets.
At 10:08 a.m. (1308 GMT), the benchmark Bovespa stock index was up 2.29 percent to 56,789.90. (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Caravan Health - enters into agreement with Humana in Kansas, Missouri, arkansas and oklahoma Source text for Eikon:
Feb 16 Ralph Lauren Corp named a Vice Media executive to the newly created role of chief marketing officer and hired Tom Ford International's chief operating officer as a brand president, weeks after the surprise resignation of CEO Stefan Larsson.