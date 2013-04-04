BRIEF-Equinix prices $1.9 bln stock offering and $1.25 bln of senior notes
* Equinix announces pricing of public offerings of $1.9 billion of common stock and $1.25 billion of senior notes
SAO PAULO, April 4 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 2 percent on Thursday, as shares of oil producer OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA dropped below 2 reais for the first time.
Shares of OGX, controlled by billionaire Eike Batista, slid over 11 percent after Standard & Poor's lowered the company's debt rating to B-minus from B, citing lower-than-expected production levels.
Mining giant Vale's preferred shares dropped 3.8 percent after Brazil's Supreme Court on Wednesday put off a ruling that will decide on how the foreign profits of companies like Vale are treated by tax authorities.
At 1647 local time (1947 GMT), the Bovespa was down 2.02 percent at 54,442.16.
HANOI, March 9 Coca-Cola Co is planning to invest an additional $285 million in Vietnam, state media reported, quoting the company's general director for the country.
March 8 U.S. mobile phone customers of AT&T were unable to dial the 911 emergency number on Wednesday evening, according to alerts from public safety agencies across the country.