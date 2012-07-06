SAO PAULO, July 6 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 2 percent on Friday after data showed U.S. employers added fewer jobs than expected in June, adding to concerns that a recovery in the world's largest economy is losing steam.

At 11:21 a.m. (1421 GMT), the Bovespa was down 1.89 percent to 55,312.72 after slipping more than 2 percent. (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by James Dalgleish)