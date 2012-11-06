BRIEF-Host Hotels & Resorts Inc Q4 adjusted FFO per diluted share $0.41
* Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Reports solid results for 2016, announces share repurchase program and the acquisition of the Don Cesar
SAO PAULO Nov 6 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index tracked Wall Street higher on Tuesday, gaining 2 percent on investor optimism that the United States presidential election would yield a clear winner by the end of the day.
At 3:28 p.m. (1728 GMT), the Bovespa was up 2.02 percent to 59,386.39.
* Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Reports solid results for 2016, announces share repurchase program and the acquisition of the Don Cesar
* Freeport may take Indonesia to arbitration on Grasberg (Recasts, adds comment, changes dateline from Sydney)
LONDON, Feb 22 Requiring financial instruments to be cleared in a country that uses the currency in which they are denominated would bump up costs, Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Thursday.