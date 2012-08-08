SAO PAULO Aug 8 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index gained 2 percent on Wednesday, led by shares of state-controlled oil producer Petrobras, which gained over 4 percent after Brazil's energy minister said an increase in gas prices is necessary.

At 1:06 p.m. (1606 GMT), the Bovespa was up 1.86 percent to 58,796.59 after climbing above 2 percent earlier in the session. (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)