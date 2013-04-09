BRIEF-Commercial Vehicle Group Q4 earnings per share $0.01
* Commercial Vehicle Group announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
SAO PAULO, April 9 Brazilian stocks gained over 2 percent early on Tuesday, led by shares of mining firm Vale SA after data showing a slowdown in Chinese inflation boosted the outlook for more growth-inducing stimulus in the company's No.1 customer.
At 12:55 p.m. (1555 GMT) the benchmark Bovespa stock index was up 2.03 percent to 56,209.33, while Vale shares advanced 4.34 percent to 34.12 reais.
* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc announces pricing of $400 million of 3 7/8% senior notes due 2024 by Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P.
* Zoomermedia Limited announces departure of CFO and appointment of new CFO