SAO PAULO, April 9 Brazilian stocks gained over 2 percent early on Tuesday, led by shares of mining firm Vale SA after data showing a slowdown in Chinese inflation boosted the outlook for more growth-inducing stimulus in the company's No.1 customer.

At 12:55 p.m. (1555 GMT) the benchmark Bovespa stock index was up 2.03 percent to 56,209.33, while Vale shares advanced 4.34 percent to 34.12 reais.