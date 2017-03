SAO PAULO, June 12 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell on Wednesday, tracking a broader selloff in global markets as investors continued to weigh a potential winding down of monetary stimulus from the world's major central banks.

At 4:10 p.m. (1910 GMT), the Bovespa was down 1.91 percent at 48,818.47 after having dropped more than 2 perecnt earlier in the session.