BRIEF-Reliance Jio partners with Uber
* Reliance Jio Infocomm - partners with Uber to enable Jio Money for Uber riders to pay for the ride
BRASILIA, April 13 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 2 percent on Friday following a slide across global markets which were shaken by first-quarter growth data that showed China's economy grew at its slowest pace in three years. (Reporting by Peter Murphy; Editing by James Dalgleish)
LONDON, Feb 20 British fashion retailer Reiss named former Next executive Christos Angelides as its new chief executive on Monday in a move aimed at allowing founder and chairman David Reiss to scale back his responsibilities.
HONG KONG, Feb 20 The Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions (HKCTU) warned that McDonald's Corp's up-to-$2.1 billion sale of its Hong Kong and China operations could hit workers' pay, adding to growing criticism of the deal on the mainland and elsewhere.