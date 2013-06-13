UPDATE 2-Suez says GE water treatment business would be a good buy
* Share price down 3 pct (Adds comment by CEO on more cost cutting, share price fall)
SAO PAULO, June 13 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 2 percent on Thursday, recovering from a sharp selloff in the previous session after stronger-than-expected economic data in the United States. At 3:10 p.m. (1810 GMT), the Bovespa was up 2.0 percent at 50,165.18.
* Outgoing Novo Nordisk North America head Riis said he taking the role of Chief Executive of Danish emergency services group Falck
COPENHAGEN, March 1 Novo Nordisk, the world's largest insulin maker, said on Wednesday the head of its North American operations Jakob Riis has resigned, casting doubt over its strategy in a market that accounts for more than half its sales.