SAO PAULO, Sept 14 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index gained 2 percent on Friday as investors sought out riskier assets a day after the Federal Reserve announced a third round of aggressive U.S. monetary stimulus.

At 10:44 a.m. (13:44 GMT), the Bovespa was up 1.87 percent to 63,115.44 after rising more than 2 percent earlier in the session.