METALS-London copper steadies as demand view supports
* Strike continues at Noranda zinc processing plant in Canada
SAO PAULO, April 15 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index slumped on Monday after data showed economic growth in top trading partner China slowed in the first three months of the year.
At 11:11 a.m. (1411 GMT), the Bovespa was down 1.98 percent to 53,873.79 after having slipped more than 2 percent earlier in the session.
* Strike continues at Noranda zinc processing plant in Canada
LONDON, March 1 Britain has sidelined the minister responsible for financial services from addressing the impact on the sector of leaving the EU, a shakeup that a senior bank executive called a "vote of no confidence" in the industry's main government contact.
* FY fully diluted fair value NAV per share $20.01 versus $19.08 year ago