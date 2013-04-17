BRIEF-Constellium Q4 loss per share 0.19 Euro
* Constellium reports full-year and fourth quarter 2016 results
SAO PAULO, April 17 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index dropped on Wednesday as concerns over global economic growth pushed shares of commodities-exporting companies lower.
At 12:10 p.m. (1510 GMT), the Bovespa was down 1.93 percent to 52,949.01 points after having fallen more than 2 percent earlier in the session.
* Xtreme Drilling Corp. Announces full year 2016 financial and operating results, 2017 outlook and a long term contract for the first 850XE rig
