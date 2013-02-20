SAO PAULO Feb 20 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index dropped to its lowest level in nearly three months on Wednesday after data showed economic activity in Brazil grew slower than expected in December and the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled it may need to pare back its current bond-buying program.

Traders said part of the move was also due to the Bovespa falling through a key support level near 57,000 points.

At 5:15 p.m. (2015 GMT), the Bovespa was down 2.03 percent to 56,152.81.