BRIEF-PJ Metal signs contract worth 26.36 bln won
* Says it signed a 26.36 billion won contract with Posco to provide Al Pellet, Al Mini Pellet
SAO PAULO May 21 Brazilian stocks gained 2 percent on Monday as bargain-hunters snapped up shares in the most widely traded companies, with investor jitters over a worsening euro zone debt crisis partially soothed by promises from China and the Group of Eight leaders to support growth.
At 11:25 a.m. (14:25 GMT) Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index gained 1.83 percent to 55,512.49, after briefly crossing 2 percent earlier in the session. (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Group 1 Automotive Inc says expanding its board of directors to 10 directors and has appointed Carin M. Barth to fill newest position
* First Global Data Ltd says was recently served with an application by fountain asset corp