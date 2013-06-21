CORRECTED-US STOCKS-Wall St set to open near records on upbeat data
March 2 U.S. stocks looked set to climb further on Thursday after a record day on Wednesday, as strong economic data added to the optimism about the U.S. economy.
SAO PAULO, June 21 Brazilian stocks dropped more than 2 percent on Friday as the outlook for tighter global liquidity conditions continued to weigh on the most widely-traded shares.
At 11:37 a.m. (1437 GMT), the Bovespa was down 2.25 percent to 47,129.17.
March 2 U.S. stocks looked set to climb further on Thursday after a record day on Wednesday, as strong economic data added to the optimism about the U.S. economy.
BRUSSELS, March 2 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
March 2 Aluminum producer Alcoa Corp named a new head for its aluminum business on Thursday and said it would consolidate its business units into three divisions from six, to increase efficiency and cut costs.