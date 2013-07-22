CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Eastman reports Q4 earnings per share $0.79 (Jan 26)
SAO PAULO, July 22 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose over 2 percent on Monday, led by oil producers and commodities exporters as local shares continued to track U.S. markets higher.
At 1:49 p.m. (1649 GMT), the Bovespa was up 2.07 percent to 48,380.28.
(In Jan. 26 brief, corrects Q4 earnings per share in third bullet to $0.79 from $0.87) Eastman Chemical Co-
Feb 27 Financial services company Willis Towers Watson named Imran Qureshi to head its business in the U.S. Midwest region.