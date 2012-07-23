SAO PAULO, July 23 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell over 2 percent on Monday as more Spanish regional governments followed Valencia in requesting financial support, fueling fears the country would need to seek a full sovereign bailout.

At 10:09 a.m. (13:09 GMT), the Bovespa was down 2.38 percent to 52,904.15 (Editing by James Dalgleish)