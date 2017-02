RIO DE JANEIRO, July 27 Brazilian stocks gained 2 percent on Friday on expectations of a coordinated action between the European Central Bank and euro-zone governments to support Spain and Italy.

At 11:10 p.m. local time (1410 GMT), Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index was up 1.8 percent at 54,998.57 points, minutes after jumping 2 percent. (Reporting By Walter Brandimarte, editing by Dave Zimmerman)