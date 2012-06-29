WRAPUP 1-Phonemakers pile in to exploit Samsung weakness
* Huawei launches new premium phone in quest to displace Samsung
SAO PAULO, June 29 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index gained over 3 percent on Friday after euro zone leaders agreed on measures aimed at cutting borrowing costs in Spain and Italy and to eventually recapitalize some banks. [ID:
At 10:09 a.m. (13:09 GMT), the Bovespa was up 3.05 percent to 54,257.58. (Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Huawei launches new premium phone in quest to displace Samsung
* "Aura" allows users to decide whether to share data insights
WELLINGTON, Feb 27 New Zealand telecommunications company Spark said on Monday it was partnering with U.S. video streaming giant Netflix in an arrangement that was the first of its kind.