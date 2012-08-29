UPDATE 1-Iraq's oil reserves increase to 153 bln barrels, oil minister says
BAGHDAD, Feb 19 Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
SAO PAULO Aug 29 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 2 percent on Wednesday, as shares of heavily-weighted commodities exporters OGX and Vale sank.
Oil producer OGX, controlled by billionaire Eike Batista, fell over 9 percent after the company announced on Wednesday that it was replacing its director for exploration.
Shares of mining giant Vale slipped over 3 percent, tracking a fall in iron-ore prices .
At 11:50 a.m. (1450 GMT), the Bovespa was down 2.09 percent to 57,183.04 points.
BAGHDAD, Feb 19 Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
* Hopes Trump might review sanctions on Mugabe, inner circle (Adds comment on sanctions, Clinton)
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.