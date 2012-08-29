SAO PAULO Aug 29 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 2 percent on Wednesday, as shares of heavily-weighted commodities exporters OGX and Vale sank.

Oil producer OGX, controlled by billionaire Eike Batista, fell over 9 percent after the company announced on Wednesday that it was replacing its director for exploration.

Shares of mining giant Vale slipped over 3 percent, tracking a fall in iron-ore prices .

At 11:50 a.m. (1450 GMT), the Bovespa was down 2.09 percent to 57,183.04 points.