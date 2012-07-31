BRIEF-Sunstone Hotel investors announces sale of 444-room Fairmont Newport Beach for $125 mln
* Sunstone Hotel investors announces the sale of the 444-room Fairmont Newport beach for $125.0 million
SAO PAULO, July 31 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 2 percent on Tuesday, as investor expectations for new stimulus measures from central banks in the United States and Europe began to fade.
At 5:16 p.m. (2016 GMT), the Bovespa was down 2.0 percent to 56,097.05. (Reporting by Brad Haynes)
* Sunstone Hotel investors announces the sale of the 444-room Fairmont Newport beach for $125.0 million
* Vanguard chester funds reports a 5.12 percent passive stake in netapp as of dec 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Granahan Investment Management Inc reports a 5.2 percent passive stake in Impinj Inc as of December 31, 2016- sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: