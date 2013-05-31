SAO PAULO May 31 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell by more than 2 percent on Friday, led lower by construction companies in the first day of trading since Wednesday's larger-than-expected interest rate hike by the central bank.

Investors are looking at a scenario of low growth and high inflation in Brazil and reducing their bets on the Bovespa. At 3:15 p.m. (1815 GMT), the Bovespa was down 2.08 percent at 54,496.

Markets were closed Thursday for a national holiday.