BRIEF-Osisko Mining announces increase to previously announced bought deal financing to $52 million
* Osisko Mining announces increase to previously announced bought deal financing to $52 million
BRASILIA Oct 21 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP rose 2.25 percent on Friday on expectations that European Union leaders will reach a solution to the euro zone debt crisis no later than next Wednesday.
* Osisko Mining announces increase to previously announced bought deal financing to $52 million
* Desktop Metal says raised a total of $97 million in equity funding since its founding in october 2015
* PRESS RELEASE - FREEDOM CONTRACTS WITH PATTERSON-UTI DRILLING FOR HORIZONTAL DRILLING PROGRAM IN EAGLE FORD SHALE