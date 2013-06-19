RIO DE JANEIRO, June 19 Brazil's currency closed
nearly 2 percent lower on Wednesday after U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke said policymakers are likely to cut
monetary stimulus later this year and shut down the program by
mid-2014.
The real slumped more than 2 percent late in
the session before closing at 2.2198 per dollar, its weakest
since the end of April 2009 and 1.9 percent down for the day.
Investors fear that a reduction in U.S. stimulus measures
would stem the flow of dollars seeking higher returns in
emerging markets.