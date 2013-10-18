SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 18 After betting
for most of the year that Brazilian stocks would continue to
tank, some investors are now cautiously looking for
opportunities to buy into a market that might have just become
cheap enough.
But calls to deploy money into Brazilian shares still lack
conviction. For now, analysts are recommending that investors
hunt for bargains or cherry-pick shares in companies that could
benefit from an expected rebound in emerging markets.
Investors have reasons to be skeptical about Brazil, a
market whose performance this year has trailed that of some
developed nations still grappling with the impact of the 2008
financial crisis. Mounting state meddling in the economy, signs
that the country's growth model is fatigued and political
uncertainty have kept many investors on the sidelines.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index currently
trades near 56,000 points, more than 20 percent off the 73,000
points it reached in September 2010. The index is down almost 10
percent for the year despite a sizzling 25 percent rally since
July that took it into bull market territory.
"Some price signs are encouraging, but you don't feel that
conviction has yet taken hold with market participants," said
Paulo Bylik, who oversees 9.5 billion reais ($4.4 billion) in
assets for Rio Bravo Investimentos in São Paulo. "We are far
from a consensus on Brazil being a 'buy now' call."
Foreign investors have poured over $11 billion into the São
Paulo Stock Exchange since the start of the year, and the nature
of those inflows shows a tentative improvement in market
sentiment toward Brazil.
During the first six months, investors built massive
short-selling positions, betting that stock prices would fall
further. Now, data from bourse BM&FBovespa SA shows
that foreigners are becoming more optimistic about market
prospects in Brazil, with long positions on index futures
outweighing short positions by a slight margin.
Still, according to Credit Suisse Securities, recent inflows
have gone mostly to exchange-traded funds - a strategy usually
used by institutional investors willing to increase exposure to
the country without strong bets on any particular stock.
LITTLE CONVICTION
Bylik forecast that long-term-oriented investors such as
countercyclical endowments are likely to jump in as more
attractive entry points arise. "But there is still an issue with
confidence across the board," he noted.
So far, few investors have been making a positive case for
Brazil, even though most of them currently have above-average
holdings of Brazilian assets, according to HSBC Securities
strategist Ben Laidler.
"Brazil is now a consensus overweight on a low conviction,
focused on domestic stocks, but mainly driven by underweight
calls in other emerging markets such as China, Taiwan and South
Korea," Laidler said.
Yet, market conviction is improving, said Marcos Paolozzi,
who helps manage 6.5 billion reais in assets for Fator
Administradora de Recursos in São Paulo. He cites recent policy
statements that are bolstering credibility and a stabilization
in earnings estimates trends as "the catalysts that investors
needed to see before placing bets again on Brazil."
For some foreign investors, returning to Brazil took time
because the losses of recent years caught them off guard,
Paolozzi added. Yet some of them recognize the enormous upside
potential the market has, he said.
'EVERYTHING HAS A PRICE'
JPMorgan Securities strategists calculate that Brazil shares
are now trading at 11.1 times 12-month earnings estimates, below
the 11.7 times for global emerging markets. For 2014, JPMorgan
sees Brazil's price-to-earnings ratio at 10.8 times estimated
earnings, compared with 14.5 times for the United States and
10.5 times for global emerging markets.
"Brazil remains fairly unattractive, unless the world
economy picks up and commodity prices go up again," said Johan
Kahm, who oversees $200 million in emerging and frontier markets
at FMG Funds. "But everything has a price. If you buy Brazilian
shares at 5 times earnings, that's attractive."
That investors are basing their decisions to enter Brazil on
prices is a stark contrast to the must-have status the country
enjoyed at the onset of the 2008 crisis. At that time, investors
would be comfortable buying stocks trading above 20 times
earnings, Kahm recalled.
After 2010, when the economy expanded at the fastest pace in
24 years, Latin America's largest country failed to live up to
expectations. Since 2011, growth has averaged about 2 percent
annually and erratic policy decisions have hampered confidence,
leading strategists to rate Brazil's equity market a "sell."
Trends in the Bovespa and episodes such as the downfall of
tycoon Eike Batista's Grupo EBX provide a good measure of the
country's fall from grace - and its tentative stabilization.
OGX Petróleo e Gas Participações SA, once EBX's
flagship company, has shed 93 percent of its value in the past
year on concerns it may go bankrupt due to delayed output and
mounting debt. The slump in OGX, apart from weighing down
foreign and local investor confidence in Brazil, dragged down
the Bovespa because of the stock's heavy weighting in the index.
BM&FBovespa recently rushed to enact changes in the way the
Bovespa is calculated - the first broad changes in the index's
45 years of existence. The changes, which will take effect in
May, are aimed at preventing problems such as OGX's woes from
affecting the market as a whole.
Much of the Bovespa's recent rally could also be attributed
to a delay in the expected unwinding of U.S. stimulus measures,
which for years have supported global appetite for risk. Bets
that the U.S. Federal Reserve may postpone a tapering of its
bond buying program, if proven correct, would most likely boost
emerging markets in general, Brazil included.
"A number of market situations - the Federal Reserve's
taper-off, or the impact of the woes facing tycoon Eike
Batista's group - offer some decent entry points," Bylik said.