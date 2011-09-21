RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 21 Brazil's currency, the real BRBY, weakened more than 3 percent against the U.S. dollar in spot market trading on Wednesday

At 11:52 a.m. (1415 GMT) the real trimmed losses to weaken 2.89 percent to 1.8425 to the dollar, one of its weakest intraday levels since August 2010.