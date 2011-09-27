WRAPUP 1-Robust China trade data a boon for Asia as protectionist risks loom
* Exports rise most since Feb 2015, imports highest in 4 years
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 27 Brazil's currency, the real BRBY, strengthened more than 1 percent against the U.S. dollar in spot market trading on Tuesday.
At 9:07 (1207 GMT) the real gained 1.05 percent to a bid price of 1.8010 to the dollar.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Exports rise most since Feb 2015, imports highest in 4 years
TOKYO, Feb 10 Japan's Nikkei share average soared on Friday to a two-week high, following Wall Street's lead after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would make a major tax announcement in a few weeks.
LONDON, Feb 9 Banks and foreign exchange brokers in Britain face legal claims from small companies which allege they were mis-sold complex currency derivatives that soured when the pound fell after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, according to court filings and sources familiar with the cases.