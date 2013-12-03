RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 3 Brazil's real sank to a
three-month low on Tuesday, fueling inflation fears and causing
interest-rate futures to change course and rise as investors bet
the central bank will be forced to keep tightening monetary
policy despite a weak economy.
The real traded as weak as 2.3770 per dollar
after data showing the economy contracted more than expected in
the third quarter reduced the appeal of Brazilian assets.
"The GDP numbers show the economy is growing at a slower
pace and with high inflation, which makes the country less
attractive for foreign investors," said Luciano Rostagno, chief
strategist with Mizuho bank in Sao Paulo.
The real, which has also been battered by fears of an early
withdrawal of U.S. stimulus, crossed a key resistance level
around 2.37 per dollar, which left it bound to test the next
resistance level of 2.40, analysts said.
It last traded at 2.3755 per dollar, 0.9 percent weaker from
Monday's close.
A trader with a foreign bank mentioned a large purchase of
dollars on the spot market as one of the reasons for the real's
sharp drop in the afternoon.
"Besides that, at this time of the year you start to see
companies sending dividends abroad, which also pushes the dollar
up" against the real, the trader said.
Concern that a weakening currency may further fuel inflation
by boosting the price of imported goods caused a sharp reversal
in Brazil's interest-rate futures market.
Long-dated interest-rate contracts, which had fallen about
10 basis points following the release of third-quarter gross
domestic product data early in the day, erased all of their
losses and rose.
Contracts maturing January 2017 rose 6 basis
points to 12.48 percent at the end of the session.