RIO DE JANEIRO, April 18 Brazil's interest-rate
futures fell at open on Thursday after the central bank rose its
benchmark Selic interest rate by less than had been priced in on
Wednesday in the rate futures' yield curve.
Shorter-dated contracts fell more sharply , causing
the yield curve to steepen, after the central bank's monetary
policy committee, or Copom, on Wednesday evening rose the
benchmark Selic rate by 25 basis points to 7.5 percent.
While most economists expected the Selic to rise to 25 basis
points, investors in the interest-rate futures market priced in
a 50 basis point hike in the rate.