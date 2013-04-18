* Brazil ups Selic rate by 25 bps; investors priced in 50
bps hike
* Shorter-dated interest rate futures plunge, curve steepens
* Real weakens 0.8 pct to 2.01 per dollar
By Walter Brandimarte
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 18 Brazil's currency and
interest-rate futures fell on Thursday after the central bank
tightened its monetary policy less aggressively than investors
had priced in.
Policymakers late on Wednesday raised the benchmark Selic
rate by 25 basis points to 7.5 percent. While most economists
expected such a move, investors in the interest-rate futures
market had priced in a 50 basis point hike.
The real slid 0.8 percent to 2.0143 per dollar,
moving in the opposite direction of several other Latin American
currencies, as investors adjusted their expectations for a
monetary tightening cycle that will likely be shorter and less
aggressive than they had initially expected.
More modest increases in the benchmark Selic rate, which
stood at an all-time low of 7.25 percent since October, mean the
allure of real-denominated assets will not be as great as
investors imagined.
Interest-rate futures dropped across the board but
shorter-dated contracts fell more sharply, causing the yield
curve to steepen. Investors feared the central bank move may not
be enough to put a lid on inflation, demanding higher rates in
the future.
"Outside the actual realization of some of these feared
external tail risks, such a small tightening cycle would do very
little to prevent the deterioration of inflation," Tony Volpon,
Nomura Securities' head of emerging markets research in the
Americas, wrote in a research note.