(Corrects 2010 economic growth figure of 5.7 percent to 7.5
percent in third graph)
* Changes to savings accounts key for rates to move lower
* Gov't still finalizing details, likely to focus on returns
* Yields on rate futures tumble as savings rule change looms
By Ana Flor and Jeferson Ribeiro
BRASILIA, May 2 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff plans to unveil changes to rules related to savings
accounts on Thursday, government sources said, a key move to
pave the way for lower interest rates in Latin America's largest
economy.
Yields on Brazilian interest rate futures contracts <0#DIJ:>
tumbled on Wednesday on speculation that Rousseff is preparing
to lower mandatory returns on savings. The current mandatory
returns are a deterrent to deeper cuts to the central bank's
base interest rate, the Selic.
Rousseff is crusading to bring down interest rates and keep
them low to support a sluggish recovery in Brazil, which saw
growth slow to a rate of 2.7 percent last year after a blazing
7.5 percent expansion in 2010.
Permanent lower rates would be an earth-shattering change in
a country long used to some of the world's highest rates.
If the Selic falls below the current 9 percent, government
officials worry investors could drop Selic-linked federal bonds
to seek better returns in savings accounts, which are all tax
free.
A stampede to savings accounts would likely to raise the
government's financing costs.
Rousseff and her economic team are working on the final
details of the changes to the century-old rules, said two
government sources who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The head of Brazil's Association of Savings and Mortgage
Institutions, Octavio de Lazari Junior, said the government's
changes would likely apply to funds saved after the measures are
adopted rather than on funds savers have already put away.
"From the conversations that we have had with the
government... any changes will not be traumatic," said Junior,
who is also executive director at Banco Bradesco, the
country's No. 2 private-sector lender.
Changing savings rules is a politically charged issue in
Brazil. Millions of Brazilians lost their life savings after
former President Fernando Collor de Mello froze accounts in a
failed bid to control inflation in the 1990s.
Savings in Brazil are tax free and pay out a fixed interest
rate of 0.5 percent per month plus a variable rate, which bring
the total return to about 6 percent per year. Inflation for the
past 12 months to the end of March was 5.2 percent.
The government's options include linking returns to the
Selic rate minus a set percentage or to the IPCA monthly
inflation index. The government could also start taxing the
returns on savings above a certain amount.
Some analysts see softer changes related to the application
of those deposits to include federal bonds. Banks are now forced
to use most of those accounts to finance mortgage credit.
Rousseff could make the changes via an executive decree, but
reforms would ultimately have to be approved or rejected by
Congress.
BANKS OFFENSIVE
The highly popular Rousseff this week urged banks to bring
down the cost of borrowing to foster the nation's development
and help stoke an economic recovery.
In a televised address on Monday Rousseff warned banks her
government would be "firm" in demanding they cut lending rates
in tandem with the central bank's falling benchmark rate.
Some banks have bowed to government pressure, easing costs
on some credit, but they are worried high delinquency among
Brazilians could erode profits.
The central bank has slashed 350 basis points off the Selic
since August, to a near-record low of 9 percent. The bank has
hinted it could lower rates further as inflation eases to help
the sluggish recovery.
The yield on the interest rate futures contract due in
January 2014, the most traded early on Wednesday, fell
to 8.57 percent from 8.73 percent at the opening. Rate futures
contracts are used by investors to bet on the level of the
benchmark Selic rate at a certain period.
Yields also fell after data showed U.S. private employers
added far fewer jobs than expected in April, adding to investor
concern over the pace of recovery in the world's largest
economy.
