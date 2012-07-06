Russia finmin will offer OFZ bonds for households in April
SOCHI, Russia, Feb 27 Russia's finance ministry will start selling rouble treasury bonds for households in April, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday.
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 6 Brazil's interest-rate futures opened lower on Friday after a government report showed June inflation rose less than expected by economists, reinforcing expectations the central bank will continue to cut its benchmark Selic rate to record lows.
The interest-rate contract maturing in Jan. 2014, the most traded at the BM&FBovespa exchange, dropped 5 basis points to 7.86 percent.
Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 0.08 percent in June from the previous month, below the 0.11 percent median forecast of 30 analysts polled by Reuters.
LONDON, Feb 27 France's 10-year bond yield fell to a one-month low on Monday, after latest polls suggested French independent candidate Emmanuel Macron would easily beat far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the second round of presidential elections in May.
* Rexel launches 300 million euros ($316.9 million) notes offering