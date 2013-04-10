SAO PAULO, April 10 Brazil's interest-rate futures opened down on Wednesday after data showed consumer inflation was slightly lower than expected in March, suggesting the central bank may be able to put off an expected cycle of monetary policy tightening.

Interest-rate contracts maturing in January 2014, one of the most traded, dropped 6 basis points to 7.82 percent, while those expiring in January 2017 fell 9 basis points to 9.05 percent.