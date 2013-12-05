RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 5 Brazil's interest rate futures edged higher on Thursday as minutes of the central bank's latest monetary policy meeting gave no clear signs to investors that policymakers will slow the pace of monetary tightening. The minutes of last week's monetary policy meeting, during which the central bank increased its base Selic rate by half a percentage point to 10 percent, highlighted the lagging effect of recent interest rate hikes on inflation, which could be interpreted as a sign that policymakers are considering being less aggressive on future monetary tightening. But the document also offered a cautious view on the prospects for prices, saying inflation remained resilient and, in that context, the bank's monetary policy committee, or Copom, considered it appropriate to continue the pace of rate hikes. "The minutes did not bring clear signs that interest rates will rise at a slower pace from now on, leaving open the possibility that we have another 50-basis-point hike in January," said Silvio Campos Neto, an economist with Tendencias consultancy in Sao Paulo. Many investors expected the central bank to be more dovish in its minutes after it changed the wording of a widely watched statement issued last week after the decision on the Selic. At that time, the bank removed a previous reference to monetary policy setting inflation on a declining trend for next year. The change caused analysts to bet the bank would slow down or even halt its monetary tightening cycle as policymakers appeared to be putting more emphasis on growth rather than inflation. "The full minutes suggest that this interpretation may have been premature," Neil Shearing, chief emerging markets economist with Capital Economics in London, wrote in a research note. Most traded interest-rate contracts at 1211 GMT month ticker last(%) previous change(p.p close(%) .) JAN5 10.71 10.67 0.04 JAN6 11.91 11.88 0.03 JAN7 12.45 12.45 0.00