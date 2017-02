SAO PAULO Nov 9 Brazil's currency, the real BRBY, weakened about 1.07 percent against the U.S. dollar early in spot market trading on Wednesday.

The real weakened to a bid price of 1.7580 to the dollar shortly after opening in spot trade.

The dollar rose against a currency basket .DXY as a surge in Italian bond yields prompted investors to run to the safety of the U.S. currency while selling currencies perceived to be higher risk.

(Reporting by Luciana Lopez)